Man commits suicide over huge debt

A 45-year-old man, Chinedu Peter Ogwa has taken his own life at his home situated at Wokoma street in Mile 3 Diobu in Rivers state on Thursday night August 27.

It was gathered that Peter Ogwa left behind a suicide note where he blamed huge debts among other reasons for snuffing life out of himself.

The businessman who hailed from Ebonyi State but traded at Ikokwu spare parts market in Diobu, Port Harcourt, reportedly killed himself over his failure in his business undertaking.

Chidinma Ogwa, wife of the deceased, discovered that her husband started behaving strangely on Monday, August 24 and finally drank rat poison at his residence on Thursday night.

According to the note, Ogwa appealed to his wife and their children to forgive him.

The wife said her late husband blamed his action on frustration, lack of business success, as well as inability to recover his debts among others.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday morning, Mrs Chidinma Ogwa explained that she came back from church with her children and observed that the door was locked while a torch was inside the house.

Mrs Ogwa revealed that she collected the key from where they usually keep it and opened the door and was greeted with the lifeless body of her husband and a substance suspected to be poison.

She disclosed that her screaming attracted neighbours who after observation advised that the matter should be reported to Nkpolu Police Division in Mile 3 Diobu Port Harcourt to incident the matter.





Mrs Ogwa said he asked for forgiveness from her and children in the note he left behind while he claims there is nothing to show for his over 15-years business operation.

The note also instructed them to sell the goods in his shop within three months and also left instructions on some of his possessions and the people he was owing.

She also dismissed insinuation that she was having a problem with her husband before his death. The widow claims the only issue she had with her husband is for him to stop going to ministries whom she felt were ripping him of his resources.