By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has read the riot act to transport unions and Community Development Associations, CDAs, within the Lagos Island Business District to adhere strictly to traffic, environmental and physical planning laws or face the music.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District, CBD, Gbenga Oyerinde gave the warning at separate meetings with representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW branch E and D and the leadership of Shitta Ejigbo, Lagos Island CDA in his office.

Oyerinde, who decried the nonchalant attitude of commercial bus operators driving against traffic from Iddo inward Idumota and parking on the bridge, warned that the state could not continue to accommodate the illegality of the transport workers who indulged their members to disobey traffic regulations.

While warning that no amount of intimidation could make the agency go back on its responsibilities, he directed the transport workers to call their members to order or face the full wrath of the law.

Oyerinde called on the leadership of the Community Development Associations within the Lagos Island Business District to caution members of their community who indulged in allocation of illegal parking spaces for motorist to park and those allocating illegal spaces to street traders to stop henceforth.

He also decried the habit of street urchins parading themselves as “omo adugbo” attacking operatives of the state government while on their lawful duties to desist henceforth.

While calling on owners of plazas and shops to keep their surrounding clean at all times, he warned that no trading activities must go on around any building under construction as it was unsafe and putting the lives of people at risk.



