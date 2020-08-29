Nigerian record producer Chris Alvin Sunday professionally known as KrizBeatz the drummer Boy, best known for producing Tekno’s first single “Pana,” joins forces with the ‘Skeletun’ crooner on a banging single entitled ‘Toe Toe.’

“Toe Toe” was performed by Cartel boss Tekno and Produced by Krizbeatz.

Kriz is an award winning 25 year old producer born in Lagos, while Tekno hails from Ebonyi State, South East Nigeria. Sing along to the lyrics here:

It’s Krizbeatz the drummer Boy

I don’t want no stress

I just want to flex

Can we have sex oo

I don’t have no time to waste oo

I just want your toe toe

Toe toe, toe toe

I just want your toe toe

Toe toe, toe toe