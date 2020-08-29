By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A residential building at Adeshile street, Mushin in Lagos was engulfed by fire Saturday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded.

It was gathered that the fire started around 8 am and destroyed the entire first floor of the building.

Mr Nosa Okunbor, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the exact source and cause are still unknown but eyewitnesses stated that a cooking gas exploded.

However, the rescue operation is ongoing.

More details later…