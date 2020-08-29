By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has expressed gratitude for having the grace of growing old in her home country, Nigeria.

She stated this in reaction to young Nigerians who feel that it is an insult to be old.

According to her, it is a blessing to grow old in Nigeria as it hurts her when young Nigerians die.

”When a young person dies, it breaks my heart. But it reminds me of how blessed I am, We are to still be here!.

”Grateful, Grateful, Grateful. But some Nigerians filled with hate and jealousy think that calling a person old is an insult. They are not even sure they will get to that old age” she added.