By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said he would lay hand on any Coronavirus patient brought to him for prayer.

He said he would not wear gloves to do so but would lay his bare hands on the patient to receive healing.

Oyedepo, who spoke at the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer, CHoP, said Christians must be listed among the people God had vowed to honour this year.

“August is almost gone. We are in the 9th hour as it were, we are going to step into the 11th hour shortly: it is not late, you can connect.

“COVID-19 cannot be any reason why your own ‘Breaking Limit’ package will not be delivered. It’s not a tenable reason. No circumstance on earth will make the covenant of God of no effect.

“You can imagine a medical doctor, going back there to minister to coronavirus patients (documented testimony). He found something, while others are scared by everything they can see.

“Can you imagine anyone bringing coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on him? Will I wear gloves to lay hands on them? I will lay hands on them; breathe into them; embrace them. What you carry is eternal life, it’s not human life. You should know that,” he said.

According to Oyedepo, “You’ll now wear everything like a doctor, you have never been in a theatre in your life. You will be moving like somebody is under some attack.





“Someday, they will know that they have been deceived. They will all know that they have been grossly deceived.

You’ve covered your mouth: do you cover it when you want to eat or there is no coronavirus when you are eating?

I just look at it and say, “what is all this?”

“It’s all the devil trying to dehumanize humanity. Don’t go near old people, yet you are buying food from them!

Do you ask somebody of her age when you want to buy food: “Hello Mama, what’s your age?” Age of what? Get out, my friend. I am selling something and you’re asking my age.

“The world will be free. I have a Liberation Mandate to this generation: my job is to see human beings set free from all harassment of the devil. Enough is Enough! Receive grace to constantly celebrate the Word of God; to embrace the Word of God by putting it to work in faith.”