By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ngozi Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica, says she made a stupid decision picking fellow housemate, Kiddwaya over Laycon.

Erica and Kiddwaya are the most talked about houemates due to their romantic adventures.

Laycon who was formerly a close friend to Erica, told her he wants them to be more than friends but Erica refused, as she reveals she is more attracted to Kiddwaya than him.

Erica in her conversation with Laycon told him she regrets choosing Kiddwaya over him. This came after Erica told Kiddwaya that she wants more from their friendship but the billionaire’s son seemed not to be interested in upgrading their friendship status.

See video: