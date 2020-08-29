*Couple left behind 4 children with ages below 10 years.

Okafor Ofiebor

Tears flow freely on Friday in Umuereagu village, in Anaku community of Anambra State as Mr. Gabriel Udoroji Ejimofor and his pregnant wife, Mrs. Jennifer Uchechukwu Ejimofor shot dead by rampaging suspected gang of cultists during service inside Lion of Judah Church Deliverance Ministry, Asikoro, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State were buried.



The deceased couple, from Anambra State, were allegedly caught in a reprisal attack launched by a cult gang against men of the Bayelsa Police Command on August 5, 2020 over alleged destruction of their camp.

The cult gang were said to have also accused residents of the village of informing the Police about the location of the camp in the village.

Also, the gang also accused the residents of the village of attacking and lynching of four of their colleagues.



Aside the couple, two other persons were also shot dead by the cult gangs at the area the church is located.

The husband and the wife, aged 45 and 38 years respectively, left behind four children – two girls and two boys who are all below the age of 10 .