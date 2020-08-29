By Okafor Ofiebor

The Police in Rivers State have arrested four suspected kidnappers who allegedly tortured 65-year-old man to death, despite collecting N1.2 million ransom in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command paraded the suspects in connection to the death of Mr. Sokari Braide, kidnapped about two weeks ago but died two days after he was released from the kidnappers den due to torture.

SP Nnamdi Omoni, Police spokesman told Journalists on Saturday that the kidnapped victim had made useful revelations in the hospital before giving up the ghost, which led to the arrest of some of his business partners at Elechi Beach water side in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said detectives from the Eagles Crack unit arrested the main suspect who had made useful confessions that led to the arrest of other member of the fleeing gang.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Beauty Sokari, alleged that she was threatened not to inform Police about the kidnap and that if she involved the Police, they would kill her husband in captivity.

She said despite paying N1.2 million and pleas to the kidnappers not to kill her husband, the kidnappers tortured him so much that he died after he was set free two days later due severe injuries .