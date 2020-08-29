By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The death of American actor Chadwick Boseman has left many around the globe sad.

The Black Panther actor died Saturday, succumbing to stage IV colon cancer. He was just 43.

News of his death sparked reactions in Nollywood, with many stars expressing sadness over his passage.

Diva Genevieve Nnaji, said: “You left a mark that will not be forgotten. Rest In Power brother.”

Tonto Dikeh retweeted a 40 seconds video carrying messages like My Heart Hurts, Cancer why? Rest in Peace, in memory of the late American actor.

Yul Edochie, son of popular veteran actor, Pete Edochie, on Twitter said that reacting to a tragedy like this hurts him so much.





His post read “RIP Chad! RIP King Tchalla, we love you but God loves you more. Yul also appreciated the deceased for leaving his footprints on the sand of time.

He seized the opportunity also to mourn late legendary basketballer, Kobe Bryant saying, ‘continue to rest on Kobe”.

😰😥😥😥😥😭😭😭

It hurts me so much to post stuff like this.

RIP Chad!

RIP King Tchalla!

We love you but God loves you more.

Thank you for leaving your footprints on the sands of time.

Continue to rest on Kobe.

Patience Ozokwo popularly called MamaG paid tribute to Chadwick, with a heartbreak emoji, saying he was loved by her whole family.

Mercy Aigbe said on Instagram: “thank you for sharing your immense talent with the world… Rest In Power King.”