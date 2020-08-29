By Stanley Nwanosike

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned residents of Anambra in flood plains and low lands near the River Niger and its tributaries to relocate.

Mr Fred Anusim, the South-East Zonal Coordinator, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Earlier, the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had predicted torrential rains in September in 28 states of the country.

“Some communities in the South-East have started feeling the impact of the increasing water and gradual flooding, especially those in Anambra State.

“So, we are advising these communities, particularly those within natural flood-plains and low lands and those communities close to River Niger and its tributaries, to relocate to safe high-lands.

“They should please evacuate while they can salvage some of their belongings and even crops they had planted in order to reduce damages and avoidable destruction.

“This is the call and warning we are issuing at this moment as a proactive disaster management agency,’’ he said.

Anusim said that before now, NEMA had met and sensitised various State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) in the South-East to provide safe high-lands that people could relocate to temporarily.





“ NEMA will do the needful of supplying relief materials to the people in their various Internally Displaced People(IDP) camps in the states.

“The IDPs will return back to their homes after the rains and predated flood season is over to continue their daily human and business endeavours.

“The Federal Government through NEMA wants to ensure that there are minimal human and property losses this year as it is expected that all obey the expert advice from NIHSA and NIMET,’’ he added.

NAN