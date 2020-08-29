The Sha’aya’u S-Pawa Foundation, a political group in Zamfara state, said arrangements are in top gear to give an award of ‘Resilient Journalist’ to Mr. Eyo Charles.

Charles was the journalist verbally assaulted by a former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani -Kayode in Calabar, Cross River at a media conference.

He had accused the journalist who sought to know in a question who was bankrolling his program.

He has however since tendered a public apology for the verbal attack.

The group in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin Fawa in Gusau on Friday, said that the group saw the maturity with which Charles handled his attacker.

The group said, “We feel he deserves strong respect and recognition”.

The group also said that “Fani-Kayode had earlier visited the Zamfara and left on its tray some controversies that are still fresh in the memory of the people.

“The good journalist posture displayed by Charles gives more hope and belief to Nigerians that we still have good media professionals in the country.

“As Nigerians, we strongly believe that if the former minister is truly the activist he claims, he should come out in the public domain and answer the question asked by Charles.”





The group added that “we will organize a befitting ceremony to give this award very soon after we reach out to Charles.”