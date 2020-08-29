Omashola

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh on Saturday advised his fans on how to make and keep their money.

The 38-year-old model who participated in the 2019 edition of the BBNaija show, posted a photo of himself smoking a cigar.

As a caption, he wrote; ”If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die”.

To earn a living, Omashola works as an entrepreneur. A model who is signed up to Boss model, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is also one of the managers at Sumo night club.

