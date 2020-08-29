By Taiwo Okanlawon

The shocking news of the demise of American actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the Marvel superhero franchise, Black Panther has left fans and the film world stunned.

Boseman died of cancer at 43, his publicist Nicki Fioravante announced in a statement posted on his social media.

According to the statement, the actor who has been battling colon cancer died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

The news of his death came as a shock to many as Boseman never discussed his diagnosis publicly.

Tributes have already begun pouring in for the star across the globe.

Among the first stars of the Marvel franchise to speak out are Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, and Taika Waititi.

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King,” Ruffalo tweeted.

“It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here,” he added.





Marvel Studios wrote; “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Get Out director Jordan Peele, said it was “a crushing blow”.

“What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength the Power it takes to do that. I’m in shock and awe!,” Billionaire media executive and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey said.

Actor Dwayne Johnson tweeted: “Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.”

Actor Ryan Reynolds described the death as “such a brutal loss”.

“I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, KingBlue heart,” Chris Evans tweeted.

“Wakanda Forever,” Russell wrote on Twitter.

Political figures have also started paying their respects, including Democratic presidential and vice-presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Biden wrote: “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.”

“Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,” Harris wrote.

Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace. https://t.co/yTCGrwZaJM — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman. An inspiration whose impact went far beyond film. Your legacy will live on.#WakandaForever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8gsoKRPASn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 29, 2020

‘This Video of Chadwick Boseman talking about exchanging letters with children battling with terminal cancer and how they want to watch black panther before they die will leave you in tears 😭’ Rest in peace 💔

Wakanda forever pic.twitter.com/qv634pqxYn — ARIELLA 💕 (Your footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) August 29, 2020

2020 taking the wrong people away from us.

Not only was he Black Panther. He was jackie Robinson. He was Thurgood Marshall. He was the culture!

An icon. Rest in peace. Love goes out to all of his family, the impact he had will live on. ❤️ RIP Chadwick Boseman #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/xO77JcNlG9 — Aquabae 𓃤 𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@aqualady6666) August 29, 2020

It is sad to remember Chadwick Boseman was cyber-bullied for his frail look months ago, meanwhile he absolutely had no control over that. Gave the world so much knowing he had so little time. I wish this would show us how to do better. But there is no use pushing that. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 29, 2020

“Remember, the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose” – Chadwick Boseman RIP🕊 pic.twitter.com/J3q87cNQnA — Amarachi Nwosu (@AmaraWorldWide) August 29, 2020

It’s long but worth it. Incredibly sad news about Chadwick Boseman who was clearly a lovely manpic.twitter.com/bZcAyT7V8B — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 29, 2020