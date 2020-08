By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian Social media sensation and fashionista Bobrisky can barely wait for his birthday which is on Monday August 31st 2020.

’48hrs to go…’ she wrote on her latest photos shared on Instagram. Bob rocked an all white outfit with matching ensemble with hair and makeup on fleek.

Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, became famous after he started dressing like a lady and wearing makeup alongside other female accessories.