President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound commiserations with the family, friends, and associates of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II.

Oboni II, the Paramount Ruler of the Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs died on Thursday morning at the age of 72.

In the statement released, President Buhari also condoles with the Kogi State Government.

He described the late royal father as a “man of peace who devoted his life and reign to the unity and progress of not only his people but also the state and country.”

President Buhari noted that the 27th Attah Igala will be greatly missed for his wise counsels and reputation for honesty.

He urged the people of his domain to sustain his achievements during his eight-year rule.

The President prayed that God will console the family of the revered foremost traditional ruler and all those who mourn him.

He also prayed that God grant his soul eternal rest.



