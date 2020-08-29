By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have punctured the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in 2023, asking him to speak and condemn the death sentence placed on a Kano musician by a Sharia Court.

Atiku is currently trending on Twitter for negative reasons.

Nigerians on twitter are angry that Atiku, who often comment on any issues and condemn Buhari and others, had refused to speak on the death sentence placed on Kano musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu.

A twitter user, Malachy Odo said “Atiku has an opinion about everything except on the death sentence passed on that young fellow by a Sharia Court in Kano for blasphemy. His silence means he’s an extremist just like the rest of them or he doesn’t want to offend the extremists whose votes he needs tomorrow. A pity.”

Another user, Funmi Olusegun, said “Atiku, Nigerians have been waiting for your stance on the death penalty passed down on a man for stating his mind. It will be nice to know d mind of someone who would likely be contesting to be our president soon.”

According to Tosin, “I love Atiku, but I’m beginning to get scared he won’t end up a sectional leader like Buhari. Two cases… The detention of Mubarak Bala and the Hausa guy they want to kill for BLASPHEMY. He has nothing to say about it but you guys want us to commit over 180m people in his hands?”

A twitter user, The Capitaine, said it would be nice if Atiku made his stance known on this matter.

Read other reactions below.





It would actually be in his best interest to be mute so as not to anger any side with his view — DAVI$ (@DavisFamous3) August 29, 2020

For me atiku presidency is a NO.

Tinubu is a fat NO

Yemi Osinbajo is a NO too until I get certain explanation from him.. We dont need a politician to rule nigeria… I dont know who nigeria need.. — 'dewale (@waleobiz) August 29, 2020

Oga we still dey wait for you to speak for the guy that has been sentenced to death for blasphemy — Blessed Beyond Measure (BBM) (@Drmuzoic) August 29, 2020

Buhari contested how many times again for presidency and we can see how he has moved this country to Eldorado. Atiku is on the same path. How many times will the same stick enter this country eye before we learn? If he really wants to help, he should support a qualified youth — Blessed Beyond Measure (BBM) (@Drmuzoic) August 29, 2020

He (@atiku) initiated this insecurity and it can traced to some of the speech and interview he gave in the past. He is very capable of ending it but not as President of Nigeria. It will definitely come to an abrupt end sooner than we least expected it. — Michael U. Ekpo (@Mikeekpo) August 29, 2020

Omo Atiku is tweeting about everything except the Mubarak & blasphemy issue. — Legal Hermit (@LegalHermit) August 29, 2020

This country is full of clowns. You all didn't drag Buhari and other government officials for keeping mute about the death sentence handed to a musician for blasphemy. It's Atiku you are dragging. The height of werey! — YADA (@yada_naija) August 29, 2020

What has @atiku said about the Southern Kaduna genocide?

About the young man sentenced to death for blasphemy?

About the unarmed Igbo boys massacred by the Nigerian Police?

About a bag of local rice being 25K and rising? About medical tourism? Isn’t @atiku too old to run? 🤔🤷🏽‍♀️😩 — serendipity (@doublejeopardee) August 29, 2020

Hahaahh…he can’t go against it because of religion right? And he wants to be rhe president to end bokoharam? Bunch of jokers. He’s a monster and jihad like buhari who put religion and tribe above everything. Modasuckers — ❎❎ BUTIKU MUST GO!☠☠👹 (@buharimustgo2) August 29, 2020

It will be a mistake for Atiku to Contest, as long as the South South region (which is the stronghold of the PDP) has a competitive candidate, they will not vote for him. We'll rather support a son of the soil than an outsider. https://t.co/6RBv0fyhCN — Stephen Enunwah (@senunwah) August 29, 2020