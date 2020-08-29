By Taiwo Okanlawon

Organisers of Felabration, the annual week-long festivity to commemorate the life of the Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has unveiled the 2020 edition, the virtual edition.

As part of its 2020 plans, organisers of the event have revealed a new design, logo and theme for this year’s edition tagged “Fight to Finish, Fight to Win”.

Annually, the music fiesta which holds at the New Afrika Shrine brings together lovers of Afrobeat and fans of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo for a week, with an assortment of events including workshops complemented by performances from some of Africa’s biggest stars.

However, this year’s edition will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Unveiling plans for this year’s event, Founder and Executive Producer of Felabration, Yeni Kuti revealed that this year’s event will be a virtual one, adding that it would hold beyond the typical one week schedule.

“Felabration 2020 is going to be mostly virtual and plans are already in the works for it to happen.”