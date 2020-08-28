By Jennifer Okundia

Coming a day after celebrating her 9th wedding anniversary with hubby Odi Okojie, Nollywood sweetheart Mercy Johnson is a year older today August 28 2020.

The mum of 4 who clocked 36 today, started her career by auditioning for a role in ‘The Maid’ and has since featured in other movies including the Hustlers, Baby Oku in America, War in the Palace among others.

Mercy hails from Okene in Kogi State, Nigeria. She is the fourth child in a family of seven, born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mr Daniel Johnson and Mrs Elizabeth Johnson.

She started her primary education in Calabar and also attended a Rivers State Secondary School in addition to the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Okojie won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2009 African Movie Award ceremony, and Best Actress award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the comedy movie Dumebi the Dirty Girl.

Her debut film production was in the movie The Legend of Inikpi. She is the senior special assistant (SSA) to the Kogi state governor on entertainment, arts and culture.

In a statement, she said:

When I look back at it all, I know that there are things that only God can do.

Mercy Johnson Okojie is one of them and

Only God’s Mercy has brought my life this far. I am so grateful Lord.

Happy Birthday to me💗💗💃





Her hubby Odi Okojie wrote:

You’re my ALL in ALL, everything about you completes me.

I celebrate you now and always.

Happy Birthday My dear wifey.

Greatness Overload and Success unlimited…..

My Angelic Being is a year Older today. Pls help say a prayer for her.

Happy Birthday My Love.

Some Nollywood actors also sent in their congratulatory messages:

ufuomamcdermott

Sister, friend and lover.

Wife of my brother

Mother of my children

@mercyjohnsonokojie

Happy birthday queen

And happy anniversary

I love you long time

❤️💚🧡💙💛💜🖤🤎🤍

tontolet

Happy birthday Sweetheart 💐❤️🎂🎉🎊🍾

chikaike

Happy birthday sweetie 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎂🎂

iamfaithojo

Happy birthday to you my wife🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️

iamyvonnejegede

Fine wine happy birthday honey

deyemitheactor

Happy birthday Mercy. God bless and increase you and all you hold dear! ♥️♥️♥️

moyolawalofficial

❤️❤️❤️

destinyetikoofficial

Happy birthday to the finest, the most hardworking and dedicated woman in the whole world 🌍

princeodiokojie also wrote:

Happy Birthday My Love…it’s from Glory to Glory.

Odi and Mercy married in 2011 and they have four children together.