Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim has given reason why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State.

Ibrahim officially joined APC on Friday and was given membership card number 12852630 in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State.

He said he joined APC to work for the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and donated 20 Kia Picanto cars to him for his campaign.

“Today, I am officially joining the APC and donating the campaign vehicles to support Akeredolu; I will pull resources and do everything humanly possible for his re-election because of his impressive performance in the state.

“I brought PDP into reckoning in the state and I will as well withdraw my support from the party, I will channel resources to dislodged PDP and other parties in the state in favour of Akeredolu. What happened in 2016 will replay again for Akeredolu to win.

“I urge all residents in the Southern district to go out emasse and vote for APC on Oct.10,” Ibrahim said.

Akeredolu, while receiving Ibrahim to APC, lauded him for joining the APC and donating the campaign vehicles at the crucial time.

NAN reports that the governor expressed his appreciation to Ibrahim for his show of love.



