Folu Adeboye, the wife of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, sent special prayers to gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, on Thursday.

Mrs. Folu Adeboye took to her social media page to celebrate and pray for Nathaniel Bassey who turned 42.

She declared that year 2020 will be the beginning of greater things in Nathaniel Bassey’s life.

She said: “On Behalf of the entire Adeboye and RCCG family, I just want to say a Happy Birthday to you. This year will be the beginning of greater things for you in Jesus’s name. God bless you.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the special message, Nathaniel Bassey thanked Pastor E.A Adeboye and his wife Folu for the honour.

He said: “WHAT A JOY.

“What a privileged to be celebrated and loved by your spiritual parents. Daddy and Mummy Adeboye. I am honored to be called son. And I am blessed and privileged to serve under your amazing leadership and in the RCCG. Daddy and mummy THANK YOU! And I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH.”

Nathaniel Bassey is popularly known for his song “Imela” “Onise Iyanu” and “Olowogbogboro.”





He is the brain behind the #HallelujahChallenge, where he worships God for an hour, from 12:00 am to 1:00 am.

He is happily married to Sarah Bassey and blessed with two kids.