By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has confirmed two people dead in the helicopter that crashed into a building at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osnyintolu, Director General, LASEMA, said three people were on board the aircraft when it crashed.

He said the agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and he immediately activated the emergency response plan.

According to him, one person was in intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, while the two dead bodies had been deposited at the mortuary.

“The helicopter was carrying three (3) people, one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital while the other two were killed on impact and there bodies has been deposited in mortuary.

“We are on top of challenges, especially crowd control. Operation is ongoing and updates will follow,” he said.

The helicopter is said to belong to Quorum Aviation.



