Award-winning Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo Rodriguez, has sent a very important message to women who confront their husband side chics instead of who they exchanged marital vows with.

The actress made known her displeasure with the way some women who find out that their partners are cheating on them go out to confront the mistress also known as side chic instead of their husbands.

She took to her official Twitter page to throw the subtle shade at wives who harass and humiliate, and in some cases, go diabolical against their husbands mistresses.

The actress shared a video clip of herself from one of her movies, with a caption; “Nobody: not even the husband some wives confronting the side chick instead of who they exchanged vows with.”

Watch below:

Nobody:

not even the husband🤦🏾‍♀️

some wives confronting the sidechick instead of who they exchanged vows with pic.twitter.com/hlvqrES2zW — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) August 26, 2020