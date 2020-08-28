By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage popularly known as Tiwa Savage has finally released her much-anticipated album dubbed “Celia”.

The new body of work serves as her third studio album project and it consists of 13 solid tracks which include tracks like ‘Save My Life’, ‘Temptation’, ‘Pakalamasisi’, Koroba’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Dangerous Love’, ‘Park Well’, ‘FWMM’, ‘Ole’, ‘Attention’, ‘Glory’ and ‘Celia’s Song’.

The album featured A-list artistes like Davido, Naira Marley, Sam Smith, Stefflon, Hamzaa, and Dice Alies.

On her third studio album Celia, Tiwa Savage deftly infuses Afrobeats with a feminine impulse, rhythmically exploring the many facets of womanhood.

“Celia is my mum’s name and I wanted to pay homage to her,” Tiwa tells Apple Music.

“She embodies everything that this album is. It speaks to a strong, modern African woman. This album is Afrobeats from a very female perspective. It’s an extension of the African woman: she still values her culture and her upbringing, but she’s also well-traveled, so it’s blending those two worlds. I want every woman that listens to this to feel attached and connect to it.”

