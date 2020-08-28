By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Brazilian defender, Thiago Silva has completed a move to Chelsea on a free transfer.

This is after he became out of contract with former club Paris Saint-German (PSG).

Chelsea football club also announced that they have completed signing Thiago Silva on a one year contract with the option of a 12 months renewal.

Silva’s signing for Chelsea follows the addition of Ben Chiwell on Wednesday and Malang Sarr who joined the team team this week and would be available on loan in 2020/2021 the club revealed.

Thiago upon arrival said to Chelsea fans that he is happy to be joining Chelsea.

‘I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon,’ he said.