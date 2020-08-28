Ambassador Mamman Nuhu , Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has told President Muhammadu Buhari about the Boko Haram menace.
At a meeting with Buhari in Abuja today, Nuhu said kinetic military approach alone would not eradicate insurgency.
He said emphasis must also be placed on the root causes, particularly poverty.
Nuhu thanked countries of the Lake Chad region, who have contributed troops to the MNJTF.
At the meeting, he also told Buhari that the recharge of the drying Lake Chad will begin soon.
President Buhari has been a champion of the recharge of the lake and had taken the campaign to UN fora.
Nuhu in his update said the recharge is one of the priorities of Lake Chad Basin Commission aand revealed that the governments of China and Italy have been of great support.
President Buhari pledged more support to the MNJTF despite “the low ebb of resources caused by COVID-19 and fallen oil prices.”
He said Nigeria will continue to provide support for the force based in N’djamena, Chad Republic.
President Buhari said despite paucity of resources, security of Nigeria and that of her neighbours must have pride of place, “so I will consult with all the relevant officials, and we will do our best.”
Boko Haram is based on religious belief. Buhari and the Northern Governors and elites if there is any should de-emphasize religion , multiple wives children without any meaningful sources of livelihood and emphasis on ,education, tolerance, skill acquisition and restructuring of Nigeria. How do explain when a kid cannot count 123 up to 100 but he can recite the Koran every day, you make them believe that Islam is all and all that any other thing doesn’t matter, any other person is an infidel forgetting that we are all created by one God. Buhari and the Northern elites if there is any should be honest and do some introspection.