Ambassador Mamman Nuhu , Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has told President Muhammadu Buhari about the Boko Haram menace.

At a meeting with Buhari in Abuja today, Nuhu said kinetic military approach alone would not eradicate insurgency.

He said emphasis must also be placed on the root causes, particularly poverty.

Nuhu thanked countries of the Lake Chad region, who have contributed troops to the MNJTF.

At the meeting, he also told Buhari that the recharge of the drying Lake Chad will begin soon.

President Buhari has been a champion of the recharge of the lake and had taken the campaign to UN fora.

Nuhu in his update said the recharge is one of the priorities of Lake Chad Basin Commission aand revealed that the governments of China and Italy have been of great support.

President Buhari pledged more support to the MNJTF despite “the low ebb of resources caused by COVID-19 and fallen oil prices.”

He said Nigeria will continue to provide support for the force based in N’djamena, Chad Republic.





President Buhari said despite paucity of resources, security of Nigeria and that of her neighbours must have pride of place, “so I will consult with all the relevant officials, and we will do our best.”