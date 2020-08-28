By Abankula

The pilot of the ill-fated Bell 206 helicopter that crashed in Ikeja, Lagos today, has been identified.

He was Chika Prudence Ernest.

Also identified with him was the co-pilot, Clement Ndiok.

P.M.NEWS could not confirm the identity of the third person, who was a passenger in the helicopter. He died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on Friday night.

The identities of the victims were revealed by Africa Aviation Group.

This was as Quorum Aviation Limited, the owner of the light plane, kept mum over their identities, more than 12 hours after the tragic accident.

Texts and e-mail messages sent to the company by P.M. News were not replied.

The helicopter was flying from Port Harcourt to Lagos when it crashed into a house on Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja.





There was no injury to any one on the ground.

*Abankula is editor-at-large for P.M.NEWS