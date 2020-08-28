By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria reggae singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, has finally released his highly anticipated body of work, the “Three” album.

The new album houses 12 tracks with collaborations from African superstars such as Sauti Sol from Kenya, King Promise from Ghana, Flavour and Tiwa Savage from Nigeria, and more.

The singer also employed the service of some super-skilled music producers like Telz, Ctea, Dera, and many others.

The father of one recently dropped Abule, a single from the body of work which he stated on social media is just an intro to what’s to come.

Patoranking announced the album on his social media saying, “The boy who was in the Ghetto, the boy who came into this industry with Alubarika and the man I am today, man it’s been a journey. I thank God because I am only just starting.

“My third studio album THREE is out 28 Aug.

“Thank you guys for supporting me from day one, my team and everyone who worked tiredlessly hard to bring this project to life. I love you all.

"Pre Order NOW!!!





In a recent interview, he stated that all good things come in threes hence why he and his team named the upcoming album.

He said; “I named it ‘Three’ the album because most of the good things in life come in Threes. Check out this year I turned 30, Forbes 30 under 30, and you know when you pray you say oh in the name of the father, the Son and Holy Spirit, that’s Trinity.

”But here we are talking about three major things which are life, love and happiness so that is what we did with the album three,” he said.