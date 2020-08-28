Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 46,407 after 1,186 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Thursday, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said in a statement that 20 more patients succumbed to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic during the last 24 hours period, which brought the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 745.

According to the ministry, some 16,829 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered, including 518 in the last 24-hour period.

The ministry also said that a total of 28,831 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, including 330 in severe condition.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

The country, however, has a far lower number of recoveries as compared to Kenya, the region’s second-most affected country.

Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa is currently the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic accounting for about 70 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.





It has so far conducted 831,470 COVID-19 medical tests, including 18,060 medical tests during the last 24-hour period, according to the ministry.

According to figures from the Africa CDC, Ethiopia, South Africa and Morocco are among the top African countries that have conducted the highest numbers of COVID-19 tests.