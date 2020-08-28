By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution recommending the immediate review of the State Executive and Board of Trustees of all Transport unions and association to reflect the principle of federal character commission towards ensuring the fair and geographical spread of all positions in the re-composition of the unions.

The passage of the resolution was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the tripartite ad-hoc Committee on illegal revenue collection and fake ticketing by the Chairman and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dare Kadiri at a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The resolution titled “H.R. No. 086/OG/2020- Final Report of the ad-hoc committee on Illegal Revenue Collection and Fake ticketing in the State”.

Kadiri, thereafter moved the motion for the passage of the resolution, seconded by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif and supported by other lawmakers.

The equally sought for the suspension of alleged illegal collection of revenue by some local government councils through illegal agents, calling for the composition of a taskforce comprising of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government as well as security agencies to monitor all revenue points.

The resolution further requested centralization of printing of tickets as agreed upon by stakeholders at their previous meetings to be handled by the State Printing Corporation, while directing the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to recognize fair distribution of revenue collection across the three senatorial districts to avoid monopoly in revenue collection.

In another development, the Assembly has invited the striking doctors under the auspices of the Nigerian Medical Association, Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) chapter for a dialogue on Monday, 31st August, 2020 at 2:00pm, towards finding a lasting-solution to the six week strike by members.

Oluomo made the remarks, while responding to the petition by the members of the NMA as submitted by a member representing Yewa North I State Constituency and the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju before the Assembly, saying the Assembly was irrevocably committed to ensuring industrial harmony for a peaceful working environment in the State Tertiary Health Sector.





The Speaker added that the meeting would have in attendance the State Head of Service, Commissioner for Health, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health and representative of the striking union at the instance of the principal officers of the Assembly with a view to resolving issues leading to the strike owing to the critical importance of the sector to the State.