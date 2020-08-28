By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood stars congratulated colleague, Mercy Johnson-Okojie who clocked 36 years today, August 28.

The mother of four beautiful children posted a photo of herself and thanked God for all the good things in her life. She wrote; ”When I look back at it all, I know that there are things that only God can do. Mercy Johnson Okojie is one of them.

”Only God’s Mercy has brought my life this far. I am so grateful Lord. Happy Birthday to me”.

Colleagues like Deyemi Okanlawon, Yvonne Jegede, Chidebere Aneke, Fathia Ojo, Chidinma Eke, Moyo Lawal and Destiny Etiko dropped celebratory messages on her post on Instagram.

Happy Birthday, Mercy!