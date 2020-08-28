By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has completed her certificate course on Leadership at GOTNI Leadership Centre in Abuja.

She, thus, bagged, a certificate after completing the course.

According to Dikeh on her Instagram page, The GOTNI Leadership Centre is committed to raising the next generation of transformed leaders, creating value for the sustainability of the continent.

Not only did she harness her skills, Tonto as a charismatic personality was largely elected the president of this cohort.

Dikeh went through six module courses which emphasized on mind leadership, team work and leadership dynamics, productivity and leadership systems.

According to Dikeh, it had indeed been an empowering and highly educational process going back to school.

“It is a great pleasure sharing a class and experience with great leaders of Nigeria. It is a great privilege to lead as class president, a team of amazing leaders.

“One lesson I learnt is as a leader, you must surround yourself with only quality people. Your greatest ability is possible and only you can dominate it,” she said.



