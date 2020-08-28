By Ayodele Efunla

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Friday confirmed that helicopter with three persons aboard belonging to Quarium Avaition crashed into a building, killing two of the occupants on the spot.

The incident happened at 16 Salvation Road, Opebi Lagos around 12:20 pm.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osnyintolu, Director General, LASEMA, said three people were on board the aircraft when it crashed.

He said the agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and he immediately activated the emergency response plan.

According to him, one person was in intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, while the two dead bodies had been deposited at the mortuary.



