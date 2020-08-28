By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has dropped the video for ‘Monsters You Made.’

The song which is off his new album ‘Twice As Tall,’ features 43 year old English singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, Chris Martin.

‘Monsters You Made,’ sees the ‘Wonderful’ crooner leading a revolution of youths who would hold their government accountable for the society they find themselves in.