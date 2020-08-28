By Jennifer Okundia

Universal Music talented recording artiste and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is out with her much anticipated third studio album ‘Celia’ which consists of 13 tracks.

Savage features artistes like Davido, Naira Marley, Sam Smith, Stefflon Don, Hamzaa, and Dice Alies on the body of work which includes: ‘Save My Life’, ‘Temptation’, ‘Pakalamasisi’, Koroba’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Dangerous Love’, ‘Park Well’, ‘FWMM’, ‘Ole’, ‘Attention’, ‘Glory’ and ‘Celia’s Song’.

Watch the visualizer for Bombay and Park Well visuals below:

The music sensation held an exclusive listening party with family and friends in attendance, and she took to social media to share the video…