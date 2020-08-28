By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the death of the last crew member who sustained injuries in the helicopter that crashed in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Two crew members of the three in the Bell 206-3 helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation, had died instantly when the helicopter crashed into a building at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja on Friday.

The last crew member, who was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH and placed on Intensive Care Unit, has also died.

With this, the three crew member on board the helicopter coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos have lost their lives.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu told PM NEWS on phone that the third crew member had died.

According to him, the third crew member died at LASUTH where he was placed on Intensive Care Unit.

Earlier, Oke-Osnyintolu had said three people were on board the aircraft when it crashed.

He said the agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and immediately activated the emergency response plan.





He added that the Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, had retrieved the black box, saying that the Bureau had also transported the wreck of the aircraft to their office for further investigations.

In his words: “The Accident Investigation Bureau has retrieved the black box and transported the wreck of the aircraft to their office for further investigations.

‘The affected buildings will be subjected to integrity testing while the entire area will be fumigated.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm and be assured of Mr Governor’s commitment to the safety of life and property within Lagos State. Updates will follow on from the result of the investigation.”