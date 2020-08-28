By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, has retrieved the black box of the crashed Bell 206 helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation.

The helicopter crashed into a building on Friday at Salvation Road, Opebi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, killing two people, with one injured.

Giving an update on the crash, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the AIB had retrieved the black box.

He added that the Bureau had also transported the wreck of the aircraft to their office for further investigations.

In his words: “The Accident Investigation Bureau has retrieved the black box and transported the wreck of the aircraft to their office for further investigations.

‘The affected buildings will be subjected to integrity testing while the entire area will be fumigated.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm and be assured of Mr Governor’s commitment to the safety of life and property within Lagos State. Updates will follow on from the result of the investigation.”