The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Akwa Ibom state chapter has directed its members to shun a press conference planned for former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode landed in Akwa Ibom State on Thursday and was received by Governor Udom Emmanuel in continuation of his controversial tour of projects in PDP States following a face-off with a journalist in Cross River.

In Cross River State, Fani-Kayode had lost his cool and insulted Daily Trust Correspondent, Eyo Charles who asked him a simple question on who was bankrolling his tour.

Fani-Kayode fell into a rage, calling the journalist “stupid” who runs after “brown envelopes”.

However, the Akwa Ibom state chapter of NUJ in a statement on Friday asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Emos Etuk, and Secretary, Dominic Akpan, the union stated that its decision is in line with the instruction from the national leadership of the union.

“Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.

“This came days after Fani-Kayode insulted a journalist for asking him what he described as a “stupid question” at a press conference after his tour of Cross River state.

“In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State. The NUJ is not part of the visit,” the statement read in part





When the video of the incident went viral on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode insisted he was right to have acted in that manner.

He, however, apologised the following day after consulting with his advisors.