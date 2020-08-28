India’s COVID-19 tally reached 3,387,500 and deaths reached 61,529 on Friday, according to the latest data released by the Federal Health Ministry.

The South-Asian country recorded as many as 77,266 new COVID-19 cases and 1,057 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India is still the third highest-hit country with over 742,023 active cases, 2,583,948 have been successfully cured and discharged from various hospitals.

Till Thursday, a total of 39,477,848 samples had been tested, with 901,338 samples tested on Thursday alone.

Over the past several weeks, the country’s Federal Government has focused on ramping up samples testing.

Xinhua/NAN