Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the life sentence for Christchurch terrorist, Brenton Harrison Tarrant.

Tarrant, an Australian, was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

The Australian white supremacist was handed the life sentence for killing 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019.

The judge imposed the maximum available sentence on the 29-year-old gunman, the first time such sentence has been imposed in New Zealand, according to euronews.

“Your actions were inhuman,” Judge Cameron Mander told him. “You deliberately killed a 3-year-old infant as he clung to the leg of his father.”

About 40 others were also injured in the March 15, 2019 shooting at the two mosques.

He was sentenced on 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges and one terrorism charge.

Morrison said on Thursday that all Australians were “horrified and devastated’’ by Tarrant’s “despicable terrorist act’’.

“Justice today was delivered in New Zealand to the terrorist and murderer for his cowardly and horrific crimes and attacks on a Christchurch mosque.





“The world must never see from, of him, or hear from him ever again,’’ he said in a statement.

“I pay tribute to the Muslim community of New Zealand and also of Australia, who have supported each other in these very difficult times,’’ he said.

Winston Peters, Deputy PM of New Zealand, has called for Tarrant to serve his sentence in Australia so that New Zealand taxpayers aren’t burdened with the cost of his imprisonment, according to The Australian report.

Morrison said on Friday he was “open” to the discussion but a formal request has not been made.

“Whether he is held in Australia or New Zealand, we are open to that discussion,’’ he told Seven Network Television.