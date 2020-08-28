AGENCY REPORT

Gambia has extended by 21 days its state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surged, a government statement said on Thursday.

Gambia, with a population of just over 2 million, has reported 2,743 cases since the outbreak in March, and 93 deaths. The daily reported cases were relatively low until mid-July.

Cases have increased exponentially in the country, which is mostly surrounded by Senegal, in the last couple of weeks, prompting President Adama Barrow’s government to reimpose restrictive measures.

Neighbouring Senegal has reported 13,294 cases with 277 deaths.

Public gatherings in Gambia have been banned, dusk-to-dawn curfew declared, and schools remain closed. Places of worship may remain open with restrictive safety measures in place, the statement said.

*Reuters/NAN