By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has opened up on bankrolling of his tours in different PDP states across the nation.

Fani-Kayode, who assaulted a journalist for asking him who bankrolled his tour, finally answered the question, saying that nobody is bankrolling his tour.

He described his visits across the country as a fact finding assessment meant to evolve strategies that could help solve the country’s challenges.

Fani-Kayode, again apologized over the media outburst in Calabar, Cross River State, saying it is an action he regretted.

Speaking at a media chat to mark the end of his visit to Akwa Ibom State, Fani-Kayode said he was very impressed with the strides of Governor Udom Emmanuel in Akwa Ibom State.

Fani-Kayode, who was emphatic on his source of funding for the tour said, “I am not being bankrolled by anyone. If I am being funded for this fact finding mission, I won’t be able to have a mind of my own.”

The former presidential spokesperson said the visit was a personal sacrifice which he had no regret undertaking.

“Akwa Ibom has really impressed me. I want to say this, you are blessed to have a Governor in mould of Mr Udom Emmanuel.”





“Governor Udom Emmanuel has attracted massive investments into Akwa Ibom State, you can only achieve that if you have an enabling environment. Gov Emmanuel is a focused and very disciplined professional,” he said.

Stressing that the visit was his first ever, he maintained that, “I have never been to Akwa Ibom before but what I have witnessed since I came in has been mind-blowing. The state is not only very beautiful but truly blessed.”

The PDP chieftain whose recent outburst against a journalist in Cross River State sparked uproar in the media circle expressed regrets for the action, saying it was not worthy coming from a leader.

“I very much regret the Cross-River State incident, I let my anger becloud my better judgement. I deeply regret my actions on that day. My response was disproportionate and unacceptable, that is why I had to apologize to my family, friends and the Media world.

“No leader should ever be found wanting on such. I have reached out to the person in question and I am still reaching out to him again in love personally to say I deeply regret my actions towards him on that very day.