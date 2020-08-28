By Yunus Yusuf

Ethiopian Airlines Group has completed a new passenger terminal at its hub in Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with emphasis on biosecurity and biosafety measures.

The new terminal has a check-in hall with 60 check-in counters, 30 self-check-in kiosks, 10 self-bag drop, 16 immigration counters with more e-gate provisions and 16 central security screening areas for departing passengers.

The terminal also has three contact gates for wide body aircraft along with 10 remote contact gates with people mover – travellator, escalator and panoramic lifts.

“It will house 32 arrival immigration counters with eight e-gate provisions at the Mezzanine floor level”, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said on Thursday.

“I am very pleased to witness the realisation of a brand-new terminal at our hub.

“While Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has overtaken Dubai to become the largest gateway to Africa last year, the new terminal will play a key role in cementing that position.





“What makes the new terminal unique is that it’s the first terminal in the world to be completed after COVID-19.

“It was designed, not re-purposed, with Bio-safety and Bio-security in mind. I’m sure our esteemed customers will highly appreciate that,” he said.

Ethiopian Airline commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian Airline fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777- 300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years.

In fact, Ethiopian Airline is the first airline in Africa to own and operate all those aircraft.