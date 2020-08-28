By Yemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has expressed readiness to begin a holistic waterways safety awareness campaign and strict enforcement for 2020 “Ember Months”.

Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, General Manager of LASWA, in a statement on Friday said that the plan was part of efforts to ensure boat operators adhered strictly to rules and regulations in order to prevent mishaps.

Emmanuel said: ” LASWA plans to carry out an all-inclusive safety advocacy program targeted at all waterways stakeholders which include boat captains and deckhands, fishermen, dredgers, loggers as well as ferry passengers across all jetties and terminals in the state.

“During the safety awareness program, boat captains will be educated and cautioned against the rainy season, overloading, consumption of alcohol or drugs, night travels, over speeding, among other safety measures.

”Other waterways users will be enlightened on the importance of using standard life jackets with emphasis on what is expected of them when a boat is in distress and other survival skills during an emergency situation,” he explained.

The LASWA boss advised boat operators to always put safety of their passengers above all other considerations.

According to him, ferry operators must regularly maintain boat hull and engines.

Emmanuel said: “The LASWA enforcement team will continue to patrol the waterways to ensure that all operators complied with global best practices on design, construction, operations and safety.





“Violators will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

“As a responsible agency of government, LASWA will continue to adopt the carrot and stick approach by sensitising the populace at all time while also enforcing all waterways rules and regulations.”

