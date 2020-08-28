Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, visited the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

Yakubu, who was accompanied by a senior management team, stated that the visit was to seek the help of the revered royal father towards ensuring a peaceful, credible governorship election, scheduled to hold on 19th September 2020.

See Photos of Yakubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin below;

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had earlier stated that the commission was fully prepared and ready for the conduct of the Sept. 19, Edo governorship election.

He said that the commission had successfully carried out 10 out of the 14 activities on schedule for the election.

Yakubu said, “the whole purpose of this visit is to see firsthand the level of preparation. Yes, we received reports at the headquarters but we feel that it is important to come to Benin and see for ourselves what is on ground.





“And we itemised 14 activities in the timetable and schedule of activities to be carried out on specific dates beginning with the publication of the notice of election and ending with election day proper.

“I am happy to say that so far we have carried out 10 out of the 14 activities on schedule. Not one activity was rescheduled for a minute.

“The last one was the presentation of the voters’ registers to the 14 political parties fielding candidates for the election. So, in terms of readiness, we are fully ready for this election.’’