By Jennifer Okundia

Yemisi Odusanya professionally known as Sisiyemmie has a new recipe on her YouTube channel where she shared how to make a not so regular Okra soup.

Using catfish, snail, shrimp, pomo, calamari and smoked chicken, Sisi takes her followers through the process which you would want to try at home after watching.

Take a look.

Sisiyemmie is a vlogger and content creator who releases weekly videos on her channel. She lives in Lagos, Nigeria with her hubby Bobo Yomi and their two kids, Tito and Tiara.