Taiwo Okanlawon

Talented-Afrobeat singer, Famuagun Timilehin popularly known as Ceeboi, Ceeboi has joined forces with Mix Naija Entertainment frontline act, Tolulope Aayi popularly known as T-Classic to dish out new banger dubbed, “Bebe.”

Ceeboi’s latest single comes shortly after the release of his previous single, “Beleje,” following a series of productive collaborations.

The record was produced by the usual suspect and the drummer boy himself, Krizbeatz, who is also Ceeboi’s label mate.

