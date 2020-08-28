By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ who is better known as Brymo has suggested that the federal government of Nigeria make pidgin as its first language.

The 34-year-old ”Ara n be” crooner defended his stance by claiming that the creole language is spoken across Nigeria and still English.

”Make pidgin Nigeria’s first language…it’s still English, only it has bits of local lingua – it is spoken in maybe every state in the country.

”E go mad when presido come TV, greet say ”una good afternoon my fellow country people”.

