By Kazeem Ugbodaga

An helicopter has crashed into a building at Salvation Road, Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The helicopter reportedly crashed around 12:15pm on Friday.

However, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed the crash, saying that response team of the agency was on their way to the area.

The Accident investigation Bureau AIB said it had just received report of the accident involving an Helicopter in Opebi Area of Lagos.

Spokesperson AIB, Tunji Oketunbi said they have deployed their crew to the scene.

Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the accident.

He said the agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and that the agency immediately activated the emergency response plan.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the helicopter was carrying three people, and that one was in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital while the other two were killed on impact and there bodies had been deposited in mortuary .





“We are on top of challenges, especially crowd control. Operation is ongoing and updates will follow,” he said.