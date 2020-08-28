Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Florence Wathoni Anyansi has disclosed that she got pregnant as a virgin at the age of 23.

In a conversation during her wager task on Thursday, the 29-year-old claimed that she got pregnant at 23 without penetration.

“I was a virgin till 23. That day, I was with the guy in question. At that time, I was ovulating but I didn’t know so I was not bothered about it.

“He is the kind of guy that gets turned on by seeing a vagina. So, all he did was to rub his penis on my vagina and ejaculate. There was no penetration. That was it,” Wathoni said.

The single mother of one added that she adopted her father’s name for her son because she is the only parent for the boy.

“My son is my hero, I love him so much. In fact, I do not allow people to beat him. We do everything together, from Yoga to taking pictures. He bears my surname, Anyasi, because I’m his mother and father. He is my shining star,” the fashion entrepreneur said.

Thursday’s wager was done as a tribute by housemates to their heroes and Wathoni chose her son as her hero.